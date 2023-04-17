On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the 2011 caste-based census data in the public domain and also demanded the 50 percent cap on reservation be removed. "Please release the caste census data so that the nation knows how much is the population of OBCs, Dalits and tribals. If you don't do this, then it is an insult to the OBCs. Also, remove the cap of 50 per cent on reservations," Rahul Gandhi said.