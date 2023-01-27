Congress demands RBI, SEBI investigation into Hindenburg report on Adani Group4 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 11:22 AM IST
- Researchers from Hindenburg had pointed out the complicated maze of transactions undertaken by many of the listed Adani Group firms.
Congress on 27 January has demanded SEBI investigation into Hindenberg report on Adani.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×