It further wrote, “The Hindenburg report alleges "bean stock manipulation" and "accounting fraud by the Adani Group via a vast labyrinth of offshore shell entities The evolution and modemisation of India's financial markets since the 1991 reforms has aimed to improve transparency and to level the playing field for domestic and foreign investors. It has specifically sought to increase the transparency of financial flows into the country-to prevent round-tripping and money-laundering by actors that could include criminals, emrists and hostile countries- and to reduce dependenor on offshore tax havern. For all its posturing about black money, has the Modi government chosen to turn a blind eye towards illicit activities by in favourite business group? Is there a quid pro quo? Will SEMI investigate these allegations to the fullest and not just in name?"