'Congress deprived Muslim women of their rights for years': Amit Shah slams Nehru-Gandhi family in Rajya Sabha - 10 pts

Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted India's successful economic rise and deep-rooted democracy while addressing the Rajya Sabha. He criticized the Congress for its lack of contributions and emphasized the importance of the Constitution in unifying the nation over 75 years.

