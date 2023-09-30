Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Saturday on the conclusion of two 'Parivartan Yatras' carried out by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the poll-bound state.

PM Modi addressed the ‘Parivartan Mahasankalp’ rally in Bilaspur, which has electoral significance as the division has 24 of 90 assembly seats in the state.

Notably this is Prime Minister Modi's third visit to the Congress-ruled state and second visit to Bilaspur division within 15 days.

At Bilapsur rally, Prime Minister Modi took a jibe at the incumbent Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel-led government in Chhattisgarh and said, “Congress committed corruption in liquor, didn't even spare cow dung." PM Modi was lambasting the Congress Chhattisgarh government's cow dung procurement scheme.

Chhattisgarh was carved out as a separate state from Madhya Pradesh during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. BJP released its first list of candidates for 21 seats in Chhattisgarh in August. The party had lost these seats in 2018 polls.

Elections in Chhattisgarh along with four other states would be held before the end of the year.

Here are the top things said by PM Modi in Bilaspur

-No one has done as much injustice with the poor, as much as Congress... During the Covid pandemic, I decided to provide free rations to all... But Chhattisgarh's Congress government did corruption in it.

-I completed one more guarantee that I had given. Now in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha, 33% of seats would be reserved for women. Under BJP's rule, Nari Shakti Adhiniyam is now a reality. And our President Droupadi Murmu signed it and made it a law yesterday... But the women need to be alert... This was pending for 30 years

-Congress and its allies are full of anger. They think that all women will shower blessings on Modi only

-They have started a new gimmick. They want to divide women into castes... I request the women of Chhattisgarh that this is a decision that will impact the next thousand years... I request not to fall for their lies.

-Congress can't stand seeing Dalits, STs, OBCs rising; it abuses OBCs in name of targeting Modi

-If BJP comes to power in Chhattisgarh, first cabinet decision will be to provide pucca houses to every poor person

-Congress government in Chhattisgarh also committed corruption in ration given under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana

