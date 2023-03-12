'Congress digging my grave, while I am busy building roads': PM Modi in poll-bound Karnataka2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 02:51 PM IST
- Karnataka will go into elections in before May 2023 to elect all 224 members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway at a public rally in the Mandya district of Karnataka. At the inaugural event, while addressing the attendees in the poll bound states, PM Modi said, “Congress busy digging my grave, while I am busy with Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, improving lives of poor".
