Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jibe at opposition party Congress comes ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in Karnataka before May 2023. The state of Karnataka is governed by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government helmed by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. Karnataka will go into elections in 2023 to elect all 224 members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

