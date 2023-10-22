Congress divided in Madhya Pradesh like Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Chouhan alleged the Grand Old Party is divided in two parts in Madhya Pradesh, suggesting differences between Nath and Digvijaya Singh over the distribution of tickets for next month's assembly elections.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on 22 October alleged that Kamal Nath is calling the shots in the state Congress, a divided house like Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.
