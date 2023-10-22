Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on 22 October alleged that Kamal Nath is calling the shots in the state Congress, a divided house like Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Chouhan alleged the Grand Old Party is divided in two parts in Madhya Pradesh, suggesting differences between Nath and Digvijaya Singh over the distribution of tickets for next month's assembly elections.

He also targeted the INDIA bloc of opposition parties for "insulting" Sanatan Dharma and demanding its eradication like malaria and dengue.

In a statement shared on his X account, Chouhan said that he fails to understand whether the Congress in Madhya Pradesh belongs to Sonia Gandhi or Mallikarjun Kharge.

ALSO READ: ‘Akhilesh-Vakhilesh', ‘Kamal in name’: Congress, SP trade barbs amid Madhya Pradesh election tie-up row

“Madhya Pradesh Congress has become Congress (K), Congress of Kamal Nath. He is conducting surveys and distributing tickets. In case of anomalies in ticket distribution, he is telling workers to tear the clothes of Digvijaya Singh (Congress Rajya Sabha member). The workers are tearing clothes and burning effigies even before Dussehra," Chouhan said.

Alleging that Congress has become a "private limited company", he said that like Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the Grand Old Party is also divided into two parts in Madhya Pradesh.

On the war of words between Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) over sharing seats for the MP assembly elections, Chouhan said Nath has ruined the INDIA bloc- a grouping of opposition parties.

“Neither the opposition bloc nor the Congress has any future," he charged.

On the issue of ensuring the BJP wins another term amid a possibility of a close contest with Congress, Chouhan said the BJP believes in working while the opposition party believes in making false promises.

"The Congress is making false promises and running 'Jhooth Ki Dukan'," he said.

The polling in Madhya Pradesh will be held in a single phase on November 17.

With agency inputs.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!