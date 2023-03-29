Congress' DK Shivakumar showers 500 notes In Karnataka roadshow| Watch Video

Shivakumar, who is also a Vokkaliga, aims to bolster the Congress's vote base in Mandya, which is currently dominated by the Janata Dal (Secular) party.
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar was caught on camera throwing ₹ 500 notes from the roof of a bus during a roadshow on Tuesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar was caught on camera throwing ₹ 500 notes from the roof of a bus during a roadshow on Tuesday.
As reported by ANI, the incident occurred in Bevinahalli in the Mandya district, as part of the Congress "Praja Dhwani Yatra" in preparation for the upcoming Karnataka election.
As reported by ANI, the incident occurred in Bevinahalli in the Mandya district, as part of the Congress "Praja Dhwani Yatra" in preparation for the upcoming Karnataka election.
DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress chief and a potential chief minister candidate, is focusing on campaigning in Mandya, which is considered to be a stronghold of the influential Vokkaliga community.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress chief and a potential chief minister candidate, is focusing on campaigning in Mandya, which is considered to be a stronghold of the influential Vokkaliga community.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Shivakumar, who is also a Vokkaliga, aims to bolster the Congress's vote base in Mandya, which is currently dominated by the Janata Dal (Secular) party.
Shivakumar, who is also a Vokkaliga, aims to bolster the Congress's vote base in Mandya, which is currently dominated by the Janata Dal (Secular) party.
In the 2018 elections, the JD(S) had won seven out of the total seats in the district. Shivakumar is taking part in the Congress's "Praja Dhwani Yatra" to drum up support ahead of the Karnataka elections.
In the 2018 elections, the JD(S) had won seven out of the total seats in the district. Shivakumar is taking part in the Congress's "Praja Dhwani Yatra" to drum up support ahead of the Karnataka elections.
The Congress has released its first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka, with 124 names announced for the 224-member assembly.
The Congress has released its first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka, with 124 names announced for the 224-member assembly.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The ruling BJP currently holds 121 seats in the outgoing assembly, while the Congress has 70 and the JDS has 30. In the 2018 election, the Congress and JDS formed a coalition government after the BJP failed to secure a majority. However, in 2019, the BJP was able to form a government with the support of rebel MLAs from Congress and JDS.
The ruling BJP currently holds 121 seats in the outgoing assembly, while the Congress has 70 and the JDS has 30. In the 2018 election, the Congress and JDS formed a coalition government after the BJP failed to secure a majority. However, in 2019, the BJP was able to form a government with the support of rebel MLAs from Congress and JDS.