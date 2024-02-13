As seat-sharing between members of the INDIA bloc for the Lok Sabha elections is yet to be finalised, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said the party wants to contest six seats in the national capital and offered only one seat to the Congress.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC), AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said the grand old party does not deserve even a single seat in the national capital but they are still offering them one seat keeping the 'dharma of alliance'. , "...On merit basis, the Congress party does not deserve even a single seat in Delhi but keeping in mind the 'dharma of alliance' we are offering them one seat in Delhi. We propose Congress party to fight on 1 seat and AAP on 6 seats...", Pathak said.

The AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP said the party wants to contest six seats in Delhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and offer just one to the Congress. The party further asked the senior INDIA bloc ally to conclude seat-sharing talks at the earliest.

"In Delhi, the Congress party has zero seats in the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections. In the MCD elections, the Congress has won 9 seats out of 250," he added.

The party also announced its candidates for two Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat and one in Goa.

Pathak said Venzy Viegas will contest from the South Goa seat, while Chaitar Vasava and Umesh Bhai Makwana will contest from Bharuch and Bhavnagar seats in Gujarat respectively.

Pathak further said the AAP has demanded eight Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat (total 26) from the INDIA bloc which is proportionate to the party's vote share in the last assembly poll.

The Congress and the AAP held their first formal meeting on January 8 to discuss seat-sharing arrangements under the INDIA bloc for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier on Saturday, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ruled out an alliance with the Congress in Punjab, and declared that the party will contest all 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state and Chandigarh independently.

