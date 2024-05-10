'Deeply regrettable': Congress raps EC's 'without facts' response to Mallikarjun Kharge's letter on voter turnout data
The Congress party hits out at the Election Commission over its response to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to INDIA alliance parties over voter turnout data, saying the approach of the EC to addressing issues is deeply regrettable.
The Congress party on Friday hit back at the Election Commission (EC) of India over its response to the issues raised by party president Mallikarjun Kharge in his letter to the INDIA alliance parties, stating that it “was simply beyond description".