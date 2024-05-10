The Congress party on Friday hit back at the Election Commission (EC) of India over its response to the issues raised by party president Mallikarjun Kharge in his letter to the INDIA alliance parties, stating that it “was simply beyond description".

Taking exception to Kharge's letter to opposition leaders over voter turnout data, the Election Commission termed it an attempt to "push a biased narrative" under the guise of seeking clarifications.

Reacting to the EC's response, in a post on X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "Both the content and intent of the letter will be a permanent blot on the reputation of an institution that can boast of luminaries like Sukumar Sen, TN Seshan, JM Lyngdoh and others."

Here's what Jairam Ramesh said on EC's response

The response of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to the issues raised by the Congress president in his letter to the INDIA bloc parties is simply beyond description.

The EC is a Constitutional body entrusted with the responsibility of being an impartial body that ensures, and is seen to ensure, a level playing field to all political parties.

The Congress president had raised perfectly legitimate issues, on which there have been widespread concern and comment.

The approach of the Election Commission to addressing these issues is deeply regrettable.

The election body has rejected charges of mismanagement and delay in the release of voter turnout data. It also termed Kharge's allegations "unwarranted", "without facts" and "reflective of a biased and deliberate attempt to spread confusion".

What EC said on Kharge's letter

A trend of irresponsible statements attacking or attempting to degrade the credibility of the elections in terms of men and material by a national political party is disconcerting.

The Commission fully respects the right to free speech and considers it to be the privilege of political parties and their leaders to correspond and communicate with each other.

However, the Commission has a responsibility to act against developments which have a direct impact on the delivery of its core mandate of conducting elections in its entirety till the delivery of results.

Through innuendos and insinuations, the contents of the post tend to create disharmony with respect to the delicate space of election management. They can plant doubts in the minds of the voters and political parties.

To uphold the integrity of the election process, in the face of aggression on the vitals of live conduct of election coming from your statements, the Commission categorically rejects your insinuations/ allegations and advises you to exercise caution and refrain from making such statements.

