/ Congress fields Priyanka Gandhi from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat as EC announces bypoll to seat vacated by brother Rahul
15 Oct 2024, 09:20 PM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday approved the proposal to nominate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as party candidates for the bye-elections to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad seat
