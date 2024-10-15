Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Congress fields Priyanka Gandhi from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat as EC announces bypoll to seat vacated by brother Rahul

Congress fields Priyanka Gandhi from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat as EC announces bypoll to seat vacated by brother Rahul

Livemint

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday approved the proposal to nominate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as party candidates for the bye-elections to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad seat

Congress fields Priyanka Gandhi from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat as EC announces bypoll to seat vacated by brother Rahul

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday approved the proposal to nominate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as party candidates for the bye-elections to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad seat

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.