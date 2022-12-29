Congress files complain against BJP's Pragya Thakur for 'hate speech'2 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 06:11 AM IST
Shivamogga Congress Committee president HS Sundaresh filed a police complain against BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur for 'hate speech'
With a history of inciting religious sentiments, another police complain has been registered against the BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur by district Congress Committee president HS Sundaresh for her controversial remark at an event in Shivamogga.