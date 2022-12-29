With a history of inciting religious sentiments, another police complain has been registered against the BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur by district Congress Committee president HS Sundaresh for her controversial remark at an event in Shivamogga.

The complain has been registered by the Karnataka police. The Bhopal MP who is known for inciting religious sentiments with her public statements. The case has been registered against her under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

Speaking at the event held on December 25, Pragya Singh Thakur said the Hindus have the right to protect themselves and reply to those who attack them and their dignity. She also spoke about the killing of Hindu activists.

She also urged the public, who gathered at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike’s southern region annual convention, to give a befitting reply to anyone who "infiltrates our house".

"Keep weapons in your homes. If nothing else, at least keep the knives used to cut vegetables sharp.... Don't know what situation will arise when.... Everyone has the right to self-protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, giving a befitting reply is our right," she said.

BJP MP's statement received nationwide furore and support of some of her party leaders in last two days. Apart from that, TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale and Tehseen Poonawalla, whose Twitter bio describes him as a venture capitalist and political analyst and consultant, on Tuesday had also lodged complaints against Pragya Thakur with Shivamogga MP G K Mithun Kumar for allegedly making "hate speech".

The local police informed PTI, that the police complaints were filed via e mail, hence asked the complainants to appear the jurisdictional police officer for the complaint to be registered.

(With agency inputs)