Congress fumes as Anil Antony joins BJP, his brother says ‘he will be thrown out like curry leaves'2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 03:16 PM IST
A day after Anil Antony joined the BJP snapping all association with the Congress, A K Antony's younger son Ajith on Friday said his brother's decision was an ‘impulsive’ one and the saffron party would throw him out like ‘curry leaves’ after using him.
Anil Antony's ‘defection’ to the BJP has sparked outrage in the Congress ranks, with his family lambasting the ‘impulsive’ choice. His younger brother Ajith asserted on Friday that the saffron party would throw him out like "curry leaves" after using him in the short term. His father - senior Congress leader AK Antony - had earlier said that he was ‘deeply pained’ by the move.
