Congress gets fresh income tax notice, IT dept demands ₹3,567 crore now
Congress receives fresh income tax notices worth ₹1,745 crore for assessment years 2014-15 to 2016-17, total notice now stands at ₹3,567 crore. BJP accused of tax terrorism ahead of Lok Sabha elections.
The Congress on Saturday received fresh income tax notices worth ₹1,745 crore for the assessment years 2014-15 to 2016-17, the party said. With this, the total notice for assessment years 1994-95 and 2017-18 to 2020-21 now stands at ₹3,567 crore.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message