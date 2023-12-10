'Congress govt may fall in Karnataka', claims JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy

Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy on 10 December claimed that an 'influential minister' of the ruling Congress may join the BJP as he is desperate to wriggle out of 'cases' filed against him by the Centre, reported news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The former Karnataka CM even claimed that the minister may quit the Congress party and join the BJP along with '50 to 60 MLAs.

Speaking to reporters, the JD(S) leader said, as quoted by PTI, "All is not well in the Congress government. I don't know when this government will go. An influential minister is desperate to escape from the cases against him." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also said that the Centre had filed cases against him with no chance of 'escape'.

Asked to name the leader, Kumaraswamy said such an 'audacious' act cannot be expected from small leaders and added only 'influential people' can do such things. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kumaraswamy predicted 'something like Maharashtra' may happen at any moment in Karnataka. "Looking at the prevailing political atmosphere, anything can happen," he said.

Cash for transfer: Three week ago, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit out at Kumaraswamy, saying he would retire from politics, if it is proved that he has taken money, even in a single transfer case of government officials. The Karnataka Chief Minister alleged that such cash for transfer happened during Kumaraswamy's tenure.

"I have told you not to ask about it (Kumaraswamy's allegations). Haven't I responded to it already? Let him tweet (post on X) a number of times. He is speaking about what they did during his tenure (as CM)," PTI quoted Siddaramaiah as saying in response to a question about Kumaraswamy's attacks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Siddaramaiah said, "He (Kumaraswamy) is speaking about the money they (Kumaraswamy and JDS leaders) took for transfers. They took money during his tenure. In our tenure, we have not taken any money. I have already said -- I will retire from politics, if it's proved that I have taken money in even a single case of transfer."

With agency inputs.

