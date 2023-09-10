‘Congress uses India and Bharat as per its political convenience’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 09:53 PM IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the Congress for using the word ‘INDIA’ as the acronym for the opposition bloc, claiming that the Congress uses India and Bharat as per its political convenience.
Addressing the concluding day of the two-day national executive of BJP’s Mahila Morcha in Guwahati, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Sunday slammed the Congress for using the word ‘INDIA’ as the acronym for the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, claiming that the Congress uses India and Bharat as per its political convenience.
"If a dacoit takes up Gandhi surname tomorrow, will he become Sadhu? You sinned by taking up the name INDIA because you never did anything that would bring glory to India...You don't have the right to take the name 'India', let alone take the name 'Bharat'...I have a humble request, at least Rahul Gandhi should let go of the surname 'Gandhi'. That too is a duplicate title," he added.
An invitation for a G20 dinner sent out by President Droupadi Murmu in her capacity as “President of Bharat" instead of “President of India" triggered a controversy last week.
In a recent development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the Modi government at the Centre saying he “does not really have a problem with either of the names" but he thought the Opposition alliance “irritated the government a little bit" because they named their coalition ‘INDIA’.
“…But I think maybe we irritated the government a little bit because we named our coalition ‘INDIA’. So that got more heated. Now they decided to change the name of the country...I mean, we could always give our coalition a second name as well. But, people act in strange ways," the Congress leader said.
