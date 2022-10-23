Congress hails Kerala Governor's move to demand resignation of 9 vice-chancellors2 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 10:54 PM IST
- Congress welcomed the decision of Kerala Governor who demanded resignations of vice-chancellors of nine universities
The tussle between the Kerala government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan took a new turn on Sunday, with Khan demanding the resignation of Vice Chancellors (VCs) of nine universities in the state. The ruling CPI(M) termed the move as an 'attempt to appoint RSS members' at the universities of the state, while the opposition Congress in Kerala supported the Governor's move.