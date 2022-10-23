M V Govindan, state Secretary of the CPI(M) termed the decision as "unheard of" and among many such unilateral decisions taken by the Governor. He said, there is now no doubt that this is an attempt to appoint people close to or in RSS at the helm of the varsities through the back door. "It is a political agenda and will be countered by the state of Kerala," he added.

