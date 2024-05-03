The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday took a dig at the Congress after the party fielded Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency instead of Amethi, saying the grand old party has given up its hopes on winning Amethi.

In Amethi, the Congress fielded Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, against the Union Minister Smriti Irani, who is the incumbent MP. In the 2019 elections, Rahul Gandhi had lost to Smriti Irani from Amethi.

However, with Congress fielding Rahul from the seat held by his mother Sonia Gandhi earlier, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala said that Raebareli too will opt for an MP “who stays with them and doesn’t desert them".

"All this drama & build up for what? With Rahul Gandhi running away and surrendering out of Amethi & fielding somebody like KL Sharma, it is evident that Congress has given up on Amethi. They too realise that Rahul stands no chance in front of Smriti Irani," said the BJP National Spokesperson in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Poonawala said the Congress sent Rahul to what they consider a safe seat in Rae Bareli. “But isn’t that a complete fraud on people of Wayanad? Not that he will win in Rae Bareli but it just shows “use and throw" mindset of Congress," Poonawala said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said that the people of Raebareli will never accept Gandhi. "BJP is going to win all 80 seats in the state with a huge majority," ANI quoted Pathak as claiming.

Meanwhile, BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed that Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Raebareli as he fears he will lose in Wayanad.

"Earlier, he accepted defeat from Amethi, now he is running away from Wayanad. The situation is such that no one from Congress wants to contest from Amethi, which was Congress' traditional seat. Rahul Gandhi will also have to leave Raebareli, and people will give him a befitting reply, he will be defeated in Raebareli too," Sirsa told ANI.

Reacting to Rahul's candidature, BJP leader Shaina NC said that Rahul Gandhi always thinks that people will accept him, however, people only accept those who work.

"He contested from Amethi and lost the election. He contested from Wayanad, won and then did not go to Amethi for 5 years. Now he will contest from Raebareli," said Shaina NC.

The BJP has fielded Dinesh Pratap Singh as its candidate from Raebareli. Currently, Rahul is the MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. Rahul is contesting again in Wayanad this time.

Polling will be held in Amethi and Raebareli seat on May 20 in the fifth phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.

