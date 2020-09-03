New Delhi: The recently formed ten-member parliamentary coordination committee of Congress party held its first meeting virtually on Thursday and strategized on key issues related to the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament including taking up the decision to not have Question Hour with Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The meeting on Thursday was significant because it is likely to be the first time that – leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and deputy leader Anand Sharma – both of whom were signatories of the letter written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi that had called for systematic overhaul of the party, attended a formal meeting of the party. Azad, senior most member of the committee, chaired the meeting.

According to people aware of developments, some of the key issues discussed on Thursday, included to raise the decision of not having Zero Hour, firming up its stand on recent ordinances promulgated by the union government, floor coordination with other opposition parties and distilling list of subjects which the party should raise during the session.

“The meeting went well. Since it was the first meeting of the committee, it was more about progress check on things like our stand on ordinances, need for outreach to other opposition parties among others. The ordinance committee has given its views to the party president and it will be taken up by her in a meeting prior to beginning of the session," a senior leader who is part of the committee said requesting anonymity.

The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to begin from 14 September to 1 October. Congress had last week formed a five-member committee convened by former union minister Jairam Ramesh, to strategize over party’s stand on ordinances particularly the most recent farm ordinance for agriculture markets.

According to another person aware of developments, some of the key issues that the party could take up in the upcoming monsoon session are border standoff with China, union government’s handling of the covid-19 pandemic and the nearly three month long lockdown, state of the economy and Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation among others.

