Congress holds pan-India protests over Adani-Hindenburg row

- Demonstrations by workers of the Haryana Congress and Punjab Congress led to the detention of many of them.
The Congress party staged a nationwide protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over the Adani Hindenburg row.
Workers took to the streets and intensified their criticism of the government.
The demonstrations focused on the controversy surrounding Gautam Adani and the Hindenburg project.
In Odisha, the Congress leaders staged a protest called 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' against the ruling BJP-led central government, citing the Adani-Hindenburg issue as the main point of contention.
As per media reports, demonstrations by workers of the Haryana Congress and Punjab Congress led to the detention of many of them.
Earlier, the party had demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe into the concerned matter.
Earlier on March 1, Mumbai police had detained the state Congress president Ashok Jagtap, and senior leader Charan Singh Sapra for protesting over the Hindenburg-Adani row.
Adani Enterprises announced on February 1 that it would not proceed with its fully subscribed Follow-on Public Offer (FPO). Group chairman Gautam Adani stated on February 2 that it would be "morally incorrect" to proceed with the ₹20,000-crore share offer in the current market condition.
On January 24, a report by a New York-based short seller accused the Adani Group of engaging in brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among other things. The report expressed concerns about the possibility of shares of Adani Group companies declining from their current levels due to high valuations.
The Adani Group responded to Hindenburg's report by stating that it was not an attack on any particular company, but rather a "calculated attack" on India, its growth story, and its aspirations. The Group further asserted that the report was "nothing but a lie."
(With inputs from agencies)
