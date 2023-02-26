In 2022, at the Udaipur Chintan Shivir, the Congress party had passed several resolutions, one of which was the proposal of "One Man One Post" presented by Rahul Gandhi. This proposal was later reiterated by Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and it gained support among party leaders during the Congress presidential election. he idea behind the proposal was to ensure that a person holds only one post within the party, thereby preventing the concentration of power.

Rahul Gandhi continued to stress the significance of "One Man One Post," which was part of the Udaipur Declaration, ahead of the Congress presidential polls in September 2022. In his view, this commitment needed to be honoured by the party.

In response to Rahul Gandhi's stance, Ashok Gehlot, a Congress leader, asserted that he did not need to step down from his Chief Minister's position to contest the presidential poll.

However, Gandhi made it clear that if Gehlot were elected as the next Congress president, he would have to relinquish his position as Chief Minister. Overall, these events highlight the ongoing debates and discussions within the Congress party regarding its leadership and organisational structure.

Meanwhile, during the 85th Congress plenary session held in Raipur, the Congress Amendment Committee distanced itself from Rahul Gandhi's proposal. This move was surprising since the proposal had received widespread support from party leaders, and Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly emphasised its importance.

The Congress party went ahead and approved several amendments to the party constitution and proposed various laws during the Raipur session. One of the significant resolutions was the adoption of an amendment that guaranteed 50% reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, women, minorities and youth.

The 85th Congress plenary session started on February 24. On February 25, resolutions pertaining to politics, business, and foreign affairs will be considered. Resolutions pertaining to youth, employment and education; social justice; and agriculture and farmers' welfare will be discussed on February 26.

