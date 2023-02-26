Congress ignores Rahul Gandhi’s ‘One Man One Post’ proposal

In 2022, at the Udaipur Chintan Shivir, the Congress party had passed several resolutions, one of which was the proposal of "One Man One Post" presented by Rahul Gandhi. This proposal was later reiterated by Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and it gained support among party leaders during the Congress presidential election. he idea behind the proposal was to ensure that a person holds only one post within the party, thereby preventing the concentration of power.

