Congress issues whip to party MPs to ensure presence in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Wednesday adjourned for the day following, a continued protest by opposition members over the suspension of 12 MPs (Photo: Mint)Premium
The Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Wednesday adjourned for the day following, a continued protest by opposition members over the suspension of 12 MPs (Photo: Mint)
 1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2021, 08:39 PM IST Livemint

NEW DELHI : The Congress on Wednesday issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha members and asked them to be present in the House on Thursday.

The party, in a three lined whip for its Rajya Sabha members, said very important issues will be taken up in the House for discussion on Thursday hence they are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 am onwards till the adjournment of the House

"Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow, Thursday, December 16, 2021. All members of Congress party in Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 am onwards till the adjournment of the House on Thursday without fail and support the Party stand. This may be treated as most important," reads the whip. 

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Wednesday adjourned for the day following, a continued protest by opposition members over the suspension of 12 MPs.

The opposition members trooped to the Well of the House and started raising slogans demanding revocation of the suspension of the 12 members when a short-duration discussion was going on in the Upper house on the situation arising out of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country.

 The winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

