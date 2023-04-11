Congress leader Jagdish Tytler who is accused in the 1984 Sikh riots case said on Tuesday that in case there is any evidence against him, he is prepared to hang himself. His comment came as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) collected his voice samples for further investigation in the case.

The central agency is investigating the violence in the Pul Bangash area of Delhi during the anti-Sikh riots in which three people lost their life. Tytler is accused of inciting the mob after which the violence spread.

The officials claimed that the agency made the move after getting “fresh evidence" in the case. Tytler arrived at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in the CGO Complex and his voice samples were collected by the experts, the officials said.

After submitting his voice samples, Tytler denied that the samples was linked to the 1984 riots case and said they were collected for some other case.

“What have I done? If there's evidence against me, then I'm prepared to hang myself...It wasn't related to the 1984 riots case for which they wanted my voice (sample), but another case," Tyler said after giving his voice samples.

What have I done? If there's evidence against me, then I'm prepared to hang myself...It wasn't related to 1984 riots case for which they wanted my voice (sample), but another case: Jagdish Tytler, after submitting his voice sample to CBI in a case related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots pic.twitter.com/2Ooih9Ayps — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2023

The case is regarding the violence that occurred at the Gurudwara Pul Bangash located in North Delhi. The incident took place on 1 November 1984, which was the day following the assassination of the former prime minister of India, Indira Gandhi, by her Sikh bodyguards.

The CBI has filed three closure reports in the case which were subsequently challenged by the victims of the incident.

In December 2015, the court directed CBI to further probe the incident and make sure that no aspect of the case is left uninvestigated. The court also ruled that it will monitor the investigation every two months.

After a court in December 2007 rejected the agency's closure report, the CBI proceeded to reopen its investigation into the killings of Badal Singh, Thakur Singh, and Gurcharan Singh near the Gurudwara. Currently, the CBI is submitting regular updates on the case to a special court located in the same region.

(With inputs from agencies)