Congress' Jagdish Tytler submits voice samples to CBI in 1984 riots case: 'Hang me if...'2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 02:35 PM IST
- After submitting his voice samples to CBI, Tytler denied that the exercise was linked to 1984 riots case and the samples were collected for some other case
Congress leader Jagdish Tytler who is accused in the 1984 Sikh riots case said on Tuesday that in case there is any evidence against him, he is prepared to hang himself. His comment came as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) collected his voice samples for further investigation in the case.
