Jairam Ramesh further said," the CAG has reported payouts to the dead in the Prime Minister's favourite Ayushman Bharat Scheme. 88,760 patients had died during treatment and yet, 2.14,923 claims were shown as paid in respect of fresh treatments given to these dead 'patients. Other than that, 7.5 lakh recipients were linked to a single mobile number and 4,761 registrations made against seven Aadhar numbers. In total there are more than 1.24 crore fake beneficiaries linked to only 1,86,855 mobile numbers. Will the Prime Minister order an investigation on who were the real beneficiaries of this massive Digital India scam in Ayushman Bharat?