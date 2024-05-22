Congress leader Jairam Ramesh comments on the Modani scam revelations, anticipating a JPC investigation soon.

The Congress party on May 22 sought a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into what it calls 'Modani' mega scam in the middle of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

“Our statement on today's revelations on the Modani scam. The tempo is picking up and very soon there will be a JPC to investigate it fully," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

