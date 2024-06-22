‘Good to teach, but…’: Congress reacts as Madhya Pradesh to include teachings of Lord Ram and Krishna in curriculum

The Congress party in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reacted to state government's announcement to include teachings of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna in higher education and school education, and said that the government should avoid paper leaks and scams.

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitendra Patwari made the remark after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the state government has taken up the 'Ram Van Gaman Path' and 'Krishna Path Gaman' projects, reported ANI.

Yadav said that the places Lord Ram had gone to will be identified and developed as religious places. “This was also mentioned in our manifesto. I am happy that we are working on it.”

He further added that they will include Lord Ram and Lord Krishna in the curriculum of higher education and school education.

How Congress reacted It is good to teach about Lord Ram and Lord Krishna in the book, but paper leaks, corruption and scams are sins, and the government should avoid them, said Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitendra Patwari.

Speaking to ANI, Patwari said that the family has taught Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and love since childhood; every father says to become a good person; Lord Ram has taught it.

“They include it in the book; may God give wisdom; it is good, but the future of students gets affected due to paper leaks; its responsibility is with the government,” he added.

The Congress leader also asked what are the reasons behind recruitment scams in the BJP government.

