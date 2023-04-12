Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday informed that ‘all (opposition) parties’ shall united and ‘fight the upcoming elections unitedly’, after a meeting with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal (United) in national capital Delhi.

Former MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi said, “Historic step taken to unite opposition parties; it is a process, will develop Opposition's vision for country. Will take all parties along in this ideological battle, will unitedly fight attack on institutions."

“Today we had a historic meeting here and discussed many issues. We all have decided to unite all (opposition) parties and fight the upcoming elections unitedly", the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said.

“We will try to unite as many parties as possible and work together in future" Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also said after his meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital on Wednesday.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kharge said, “Will preserve the Constitution and save democracy. Rahul Gandhi ji and we met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav ji and other leaders, reiterated our resolve to raise the voice of the people together and give a new direction to the country."

The meeting between the leaders assumed significance amid efforts by leaders of several opposition parties to forge a united opposition alliance to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting took place after a dinner party hosted by Congress chief Kharge at his residence in Delhi recently. The leaders also had lunch at Kharge's residence, where JDU president Lalan Singh, Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Congress leader Salman Khurshid and RJD leader Manoj Jha were also present.

According to ANI, JDU chief Lalan Singh had urged Congress to spearhead the efforts to unite the opposition parties.

Kharge has recently spoken to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the Opposition unity.

The JDU, RJD and the Congress are in a coalition government in Bihar and the three parties are in talks to bring other opposition parties together on a common platform in their fight against the BJP.

