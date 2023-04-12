Congress joins hands with JDU, RJD after 'historic' meet for 2024 polls, says 'will unite others'1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 03:03 PM IST
- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital on Wednesday.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday informed that ‘all (opposition) parties’ shall united and ‘fight the upcoming elections unitedly’, after a meeting with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal (United) in national capital Delhi.
