Former Union Minister and senior politician Kapil Sibal on Thursday took a dig at Modi's " God sent me " remark, questioning whether anyone could form a coalition with God, stating, "Modiji, I ask, can a coalition be done with God?"

“Modiji, Main poochta hoon ? Kya Bhagwan ke saath koeee coalition kar sakta hai ? (Can a coalition be done with God?)," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

PM Modi told a news publication earlier, “When my mother was alive, I believed I was born biologically. After she passed away, upon reflecting on all my experiences, I was convinced that God had sent me."

Meanwhile, the Congress launched a fresh attack on the BJP-led NDA government on Thursday, disputing claims of "Modi 3.0" and instead labelling it a "Modi 1/3" government. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh's post on X (formerly Twitter) reiterated this stance, emphasizing a reduced mandate for Modi.

“Not Modi 3.0, but Modi 1/3 government will be formed this time," Ramesh posted on X. “It is being claimed repeatedly that now Modi 3.0 government will be formed. The truth is that this time Modi 1/3 government."

Caretaker PM Narendra Modi will assume the Prime Minister's Office for the third term on June 8, following the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing 293 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections.

On Wednesday, the Congress stated that the Lok Sabha results are a “big mandate against" Narendra Modi and alleged that he intends to " sabotage" the people's mandate.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said the "caretaker Prime Minister is thumping his shrunken chest and boasting that not since 1962 has a government been re-elected thrice consecutively".

“History that even the Master Distortian cannot rewrite is that Nehru was elected PM in 1952 with 364 seats, in 1957 with 371 seats and in 1962 with 361 seats. Mr. Narendra Modi has got 240 seats in 2024. It is a big mandate AGAINST him. But he is intent on sabotaging this mandate," the Congress general secretary said.

“In late November 1989, the Indian National Congress got 197 seats and was the single largest party. It could well have staked its claim to form the Government. But Mr. Rajiv Gandhi did what he believed to be the decent and morally right thing to do," he added.

Ramesh asked, “Who can say that the caretaker PM has even an iota of decency and morality in him, even as the people of India have rejected him resoundingly?"

Modi has tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, who accepted it and asked him to continue until the new government assumes office. The union cabinet recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, which ends its term on June 16.

