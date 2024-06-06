Kapil Sibal's jibe at Narendra Modi: ‘Bhagwan ke sath koi coalition kar sakta hai?’
Congress criticizes BJP-led NDA government, calls it Modi 1/3 government. Jairam Ramesh disputes claims of Modi 3.0, highlighting the reduced seat count. Modi set to assume office for third term on June 8 after NDA victory.
Former Union Minister and senior politician Kapil Sibal on Thursday took a dig at Modi's "God sent me" remark, questioning whether anyone could form a coalition with God, stating, "Modiji, I ask, can a coalition be done with God?"