Congress leader Ambika Soni's husband Uday Soni passes away; Sonia Gandhi, party leaders pay tribute

Uday Soni, the husband of senior Congress leader Ambika Soni, passed away on Saturday.

Advertisement

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MPs Kumari Selja and Ranjeet Ranjan, along with several other dignitaries went to the Lodi Road Cremation Ground in New Delhi to pay their respects to the former Indian Foreign Service officer.

Advertisement

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed his grief in a social media post, saying, "Saddened to learn about the passing of Shri Uday Soni Ji, husband of senior Congress leader and CWC member Smt. Ambika Soni Ji."

"My deepest condolences to Ambika Ji and her family in this moment of grief. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with them," he added.

Advertisement

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala posted a message on X: "My heartfelt condolences to our Senior Leader, Smt. Ambika Soni and the entire family on sad demise of Sh. Uday Soni.

May his soul rest in peace and God give solace to the entire family."

Advertisement

Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) said, "I have known Uday ji since 1975-76. It has been almost 50 years. At that time, Ambika ji was the all-India president and I was the state president...He was a gentleman, soft-spoken and well-educated...I have always addressed Ambika ji as 'didi'...So, we mourn his demise." Both Azad and Soni had served as Youth Congress presidents during their political careers.

Advertisement

JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra said, "I am deeply grieved to learn of the passing of Shri Uday Chand Soni ji, the beloved husband of our senior party leader and former Union Minister, Smt. Ambika Soni ji."

Ambika Soni: Life and Career Soni was born into a Christian family in Lahore in undivided Punjab. She has a post-graduate diploma in Spanish Art and Literature from the University of Havana, Cuba.

She married Uday Soni in 1961, when she was 19 years of age.

Soni entered politics after her marriage when she met former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Italy.

She was co-opted into the Youth Congress, of which she became the president in 1975. When Sonia Gandhi became the president of the All-India Congress Committee in 1999, Soni was made the party's General Secretary.

Advertisement