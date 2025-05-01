Congress leader and ex-minister Girija Vyas, who suffered burn injuries while performing aarti in March, dies at 79

Senior Congress leader and former union minister Girija Vyas died at a hospital in Ahmedabad, her family said on Thursday. Vyas had suffered burn injuries on March 31 while performing aarti at her home in Udaipur, Rajasthan. She was 79.

Advertisement

Vyas's brother Gopal Sharma said that she succumbed to burn injuries at the Ahmedabad hospital on Thursday evening. Her funeral will be conducted in Udaipur on Friday, Sharma told PTI.

According to the PTI report, Vyas was performing aarti during which her dupatta caught fire from a burning lamp. Vyas had suffered critical burn injuries from the accident. She was taken to a private hospital in Udaipur where she was referred to Ahmedabad.

Leaders condole Girija Vyas's death Former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot expressed shock over the Vya's death and called it “an irreparable loss for all of us”. In a post on X, Gehlot wrote, “Dr Girija Vyas had made a great contribution in the field of education, politics and social service. Her untimely demise in such an accident is a big shock for all of us.”

Advertisement

Read More

Congress leader Pawan Khera also expressed shock at the news of Vyas's death, while recollecting “fond memories” of working in her elections as a young party activist.

“Shocked at the news of the sad demise of Congress leader @DrGirijaVyas. I have fond memories of working in her elections as a young Congress activist. Her poetry and her politics will always be remembered for their old world charm. Travel well Girija ji,” he wrote in a post on X. Advertisement

Assam Congress called Vyas "a champion of women's rights, and a voice of wisdom".

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Girija Vyas, a stalwart of the Congress Party, a champion of women's rights, and a voice of wisdom. Assam Congress offers heartfelt condolences. May her soul rest in peace," the Assam Congress posted on X.

Congress MP KC Venugopal called Vyas a “fearless voice and a committed public servant”. In a post on X, he wrote, “A fearless voice, a committed public servant, and a lifelong fighter for women’s rights—her passing is a huge loss to the Congress Party and the nation.”

“My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of countless people she inspired and empowered,” he added. Advertisement

Who was Girija Vyas? Vyas was a prominent Congress leader who served as a minister in both the state and central governments. She was also the PCC chief. She also served as the chairperson of the National Commission for Women, a PTI report said. Advertisement