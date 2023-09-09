Congress leader BK Hariprasad's veiled critique targets Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 10:56 PM IST
Senior Congress figure B.K. Hariprasad, in a speech on Saturday, appeared to indirectly criticize Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Without explicitly naming anyone, Hariprasad's comments seemed directed at Siddaramaiah. He expressed his dissatisfaction over the Congress party's choice for the Chief Minister's post and the Deputy Chief Minister's post, particularly highlighting the exclusion of Dalit leader G. Parameshwara and ST leader Satish Jarkiholi.