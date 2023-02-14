Congress leader claims Rahul Gandhi's plane denied permission to land in Varanasi, airport authorities deny
- Ajay Rai said that he and other senior leaders of the party were waiting at the airport to welcome Gandhi, but his flight was not allowed to land at last minute
Senior Congress leader Ajay Rai alleged on Tuesday, that the plane of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi which was scheduled to land at an airport in Varanasi was not allowed to land, forcing the leader to fly back to Delhi. The airport authorities have denied the charges leveled by Rai and claimed that the landing was canceled.
