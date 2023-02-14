Senior Congress leader Ajay Rai alleged on Tuesday, that the plane of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi which was scheduled to land at an airport in Varanasi was not allowed to land, forcing the leader to fly back to Delhi. The airport authorities have denied the charges leveled by Rai and claimed that the landing was canceled.

The plane of Rahul Gandhi was flying from his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad in Kerala to Babat airport in Varanasi.

Ajay Rai said that he and other senior leaders of the party were waiting at the airport to welcome Gandhi, but his flight was not allowed to land "at the last minute," forcing him to return to the national capital.

"Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to arrive here and then go to Prayagraj, but the airport authority did not allow his plane to land due to pressure from the government. They said there is heavy aircraft movement and traffic congestion and did not give permission," Rai alleged.

Aryama Sanyal, the director of Varanasi airport have denied the allegations of the Congress leader and said that nobody has not refused permission for Gandhi's plane to land. He added that the Air Traffic Control (ATC) was informed that the scheduled landing of the flight has been canceled.

"The flight was cancelled by M/S AR Airways by sending an email to AAI Varanasi Airport at 2116 hrs on 13th Feb.Please correct your statement as the flight was cancelled by the operator", a tweet from Varanasi Airport said.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to attend a function at the Kamla Nehru Memorial Hospital in Prayagraj on Tuesday, Ajay Rai said. "Prime minister of the country has been anxious since Rahul Gandhi led the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Now, they are troubling Rahul," he added.

