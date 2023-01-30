Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hits at Sebi, RBI; questions ‘eloquent silence’1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 07:50 PM IST
This report had come at a time when the Adani Enterprises is to raise ₹20,000 crore in follow-on public offering of new shares.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said that US short seller Hindenburg Research, which had alleged earnings manipulation on Adani Group, market regulator Sebi and central bank maintained an ‘eloquent silence.’
