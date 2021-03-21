Bhopal: Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Sunday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in New Delhi in view of ongoing developments in Maharashtra, sources said.

The Congress high command deputed Nath to meet Pawar to defuse a "political crisis in Maharashtra," said Rasheed Kidwai, a senior journalist and political analyst.

The Congress and the NCP are part of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

In his letter addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recently, days after he was shunted as commissioner of Mumbai Police, IPS officer Param Bir Singh claimed that state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked certain police officers to collect ₹100 crore per month from hotels and bars in Mumbai.

Deshmukh had denied these allegations.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle which was found outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani last month and also the alleged murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, the purported owner of that SUV.

The federal agency had arrested Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze in the explosives case. PTI LAL NSK NSK

