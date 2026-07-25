Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar in police custody over scuffle at Kerala House? Here's what we know

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who is in charge of the All India Congress Committee of the National Students’ Union of India, was arrested by the Delhi Police on Friday from the premises of Kerala House.

Kumar was arrested after a complaint was filed against him by the Resident Commissioner of Kerala, Puneet Kumar, The Hindu reported.

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Why was Kanhaiya Kumar arrested? Here's what we know According to the report, Kumar came to Kerala House to a room that was apparently booked under his friend's name. However, the authorities informed him that no room was vacant, following which he approached the Resident Commissioner for clarification. A source told The Hindu, "There was an altercation between both of them, and the Resident Commissioner called the Delhi Police and asked them to remove Mr. Kumar from the premises."

During his detention, Kumar mocked the Resident Commissioner's comments and told reporters that he was informed that Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar would be arriving at Kerala House later in the day. He noted, "Governor was coming, and Governor is King."

The Congress leader went on to say that he came to meet a friend at Kerala House and, while criticising his arrest, added, "This is the behaviour of [Union Home Minister] Amit Shah and the Delhi Police."

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According to a statement from Kumar's office, he was taken to Jaffarpur Kalan police station in southwest Delhi, where he is currently detained. Further, his office said, "We are yet to get more details. We are sending legal help to him."

Kerala House's links to protests Kerala House is located on Jantar Mantar Road, where students and youth have been protesting against the Union government. During the wrestlers' protest demanding the removal of former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the then Kerala government allowed the athletes to use Kerala House to freshen up, a move that drew criticism from those supportive of the Centre. Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, the former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), has been among the prominent voices highlighting issues affecting students, including examination paper leaks and unemployment.

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Modi govt has put India's education system into ICU: Kumar Earlier this month, Kumar accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of putting the country's education system into the “ICU” and continued to press for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, along with a probe into his alleged connections with the paper leak mafia and a comprehensive reform of the system.

He noted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been meeting with students across the country and listening to their concerns so that the education system can be overhauled. Kumar added, "With the same objective, Rahul Gandhi Ji had given a presentation among students and their parents in Kota. Now we are taking this campaign forward in different parts of the country. We are compiling suggestions from students, teachers, and parents."

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Opposition parties have now come forward in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June, demanding accountability over the alleged irregularities and the NEET-UG paper leak.

(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.