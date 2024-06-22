Congress leader Lalit Passi injured in firing incident outside Punjab’s Ferozepur Central Jail

Congress leader Lalit Passi was injured in firing outside Ferozepur Central Jail and admitted to Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana.

Congress leader Lalit Passi got injured in a firing incident outside Ferozepur Central Jail. (Photo: ANI)
Ferozepur SP Randhir Kumar says, “Firing happened in Ferozepur city. Lalit Kumar is injured. FIR has been lodged, and an investigation is underway.”

(This is a developing story)

