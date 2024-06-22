Congress leader Lalit Passi injured in firing incident outside Punjab’s Ferozepur Central Jail

Congress leader Lalit Passi got injured in a firing incident outside Ferozepur Central Jail. He has been admitted to Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana.
#WATCH | Punjab: Congress leader Lalit Passi got injured in a firing incident outside Ferozepur Central Jail. He has been admitted to Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana.— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2024
Ferozepur SP Randhir Kumar says, “Firing happened in Ferozepur city. Lalit Kumar is injured. FIR has been lodged, and an investigation is underway.”
(This is a developing story)