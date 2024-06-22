Congress leader Lalit Passi got injured in a firing incident outside Ferozepur Central Jail. He has been admitted to Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana.
Ferozepur SP Randhir Kumar says, “Firing happened in Ferozepur city. Lalit Kumar is injured. FIR has been lodged, and an investigation is underway."
(This is a developing story)
