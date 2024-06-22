Congress leader Lalit Passi was injured in firing outside Ferozepur Central Jail and admitted to Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana.

Congress leader Lalit Passi got injured in a firing incident outside Ferozepur Central Jail. He has been admitted to Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ferozepur SP Randhir Kumar says, “Firing happened in Ferozepur city. Lalit Kumar is injured. FIR has been lodged, and an investigation is underway."

(This is a developing story) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!