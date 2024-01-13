Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge appointed INDIA bloc chief: Report

Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge appointed INDIA bloc chief: Report

Livemint

Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge has been named INDIA bloc chief.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge has been named INDIA bloc chief, according to a report published by NDTV.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

