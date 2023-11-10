Congress MP Manish Tewari has endorsed Infosys chairperson Narayana Murthy's call for a 70-hour work week, stating that several public representatives already work long hours.

Infosys chairperson Narayana Murthy's call for 70-hour work week earned the 77-year old some criticism and some support. While OLA co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal was first of the supporters, the latest to join the bandwagon is Congress MP and former Union Minister Information and Broadcasting Government of India, Manish Tiwari.

Congress MP from Sri Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, Manish Tewari, endorsed Narayana Murthy's 70 hour work week call. MP Tiwari said that several public representatives like him work 12-15 hours a day.

"I do not understand the brouhaha around @Infosys_nmurthy statement on a 70 hour work week . What is wrong with it ?," he asked on X- formerly known as Twitter.

He said that 70-hour work week with a day off should become the norm.

"If India has to truly become a great power one or even two generations have to make 70 hours a week their work ethic. 70 hours a week with one day off & 15 days of vacations in one year must become the norm," Manish Tewari said.

Narayana Murthy last month sparked a debate online, pitching for a 70-hour work week. "India's work productivity is one of the lowest in the world. Unless we improve our work productivity, we will not be able to compete with those countries that have made tremendous progress. So, therefore, my request is that our youngsters must say 'this is my country. I'd like to work 70 hours a week," the Infosys founder had said.

Narayana Murthy was speaking on the inaugural episode of 3one4 Capital's podcast 'The Record", the episode being hosted by former Infosys board member Mohandas Pai.

Narayana Murthy said that unless India's youth commit to putting more working hours, the country will not struggle to catch up with economies that have seen remarkable progress over the past few decades.

Giving an example of how other nations have enhanced their productivity, Narayana Murthy said, "This is exactly what the Germans and Japanese did after the Second World War...they made sure that every German worked extra hours for a certain number of years."

Earlier, JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal had also supported Narayana Murthy's remarks. “I wholeheartedly endorse Narayana Murthy's statement. It's not about burnout, it's about dedication. We have to make India an economic superpower that we can all be proud of in India 2047," Jindal had said.

Agreeing with Narayana Murthy, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal had said, "Totally agree with Narayana Murthy's views. It's not our moment to work less and entertain ourselves. Rather it's our moment to go all in and build in 1 generation what other countries have built over many generations!"

