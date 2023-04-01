Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu walked out of the Patiala jail on Saturday, some 10 months after he was incarcerated over a road rage death case. The former lawmaker lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government, insisting that fellow party leader Rahul Gandhi would ‘rattle the government’. Lashing out at the Centre he alleged that democracy was in chains and that institutions have turned slaves in the country.

“Whenever dictatorship came in the country, a revolution came and today, I say the revolution's name is Rahul Gandhi. Debate and dissent are essences of this democracy, but attempts are being made to suppress opposition voice. Today democracy is in chains, there is nothing like democracy today," Sidhu told reporters.

He claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched to impose President's rule in Punjab, asserting that the northern state was the ‘shield of this country’.

“There is a minority rule in Punjab. Wherever the minority is in majority…the Centre hatches conspiracy (against it)," he added.

#WATCH | Patiala: Whenever a dictatorship came to this country a revolution has also come and this time, the name of that revolution is Rahul Gandhi. He will rattle the govt: Navjot Singh Sidhu soon after his release from Patiala jail pic.twitter.com/wkrBrObxDG — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2023

Sidhu had been serving a one year jail term in connection with a 1988 road rage death case. The former Punjab Congress president was sent to prison in May last year after being sentenced to a year of rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court over the death of Gurnam Singh.

His lawyer had earlier indicated that the early release was happening due to Sidhu's good conduct during imprisonment. The 59-year-old's supporters had assembled early on Saturday outside the prison to accord him a grand welcome. Many were also heard chanting 'Navjot Sidhu zindabad'.

Several Congress leaders including Amritsar MP Gurjit Aujla, former Punjab Congress chiefs Shamsher Singh Dullo, Mohinder Singh Kaypee and Lal Singh, former MLA Navtej Singh Cheema, other leaders Ashwani Sekhri, Sukhwinder Singh Danny were also part of the welcome team.

(With inputs from agencies)