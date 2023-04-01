Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu released from jail, says ‘no such thing as democracy…’2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 07:32 PM IST
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu walked free on Saturday after spending about 10 months in Patiala's central jail. The former state Congress chief had been sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court over the death of 65-year-old Gurnam Singh in a road rage case in 1988.
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu walked out of the Patiala jail on Saturday, some 10 months after he was incarcerated over a road rage death case. The former lawmaker lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government, insisting that fellow party leader Rahul Gandhi would ‘rattle the government’. Lashing out at the Centre he alleged that democracy was in chains and that institutions have turned slaves in the country.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×