Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu walked out of the Patiala jail on Saturday, some 10 months after he was incarcerated over a road rage death case. The former lawmaker lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government, insisting that fellow party leader Rahul Gandhi would ‘rattle the government’. Lashing out at the Centre he alleged that democracy was in chains and that institutions have turned slaves in the country.

