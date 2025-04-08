Congress leader P Chidambaram collapses at Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat, rushed to hospital | Watch

Congress leader P Chidambaram was rushed to hospital after collapsing at Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat on Tuesday.

Chidambaram fell unconscious due to heat exhaustion and was subsequently taken to Zydus Hospital.

The senior leader was in Ahmedabad to attend extended Congress Working Committee meeting at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial.

The incident took place when Congress leaders were attending a prayer meeting at the Sabarmati Ashram. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lop (Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi, and CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi also participated in the prayers meet.

Also Read | At Gujarat CWC meet, Congress reignites battle over Sardar Patel

Meanwhile, P Chidambaram's son Karti took to X to share an update about father's health condition.

“My father @PChidambaram_IN had an episode of presyncope due to extreme heat & dehydration in Ahmedabad & is under observation in Zydus Hospital,” said Karti.

He added that the doctors are reviewing his parameters which are currently normal.

Also Read | Karti Chidambaram Raises Issue Of Condition Of Trains

Hours before collapsing, P Chidambaram took to X to welcome the judgement of the Supreme Court that the Governor of Tamil Nadu was wrong in withholding assent to Bills passed -- and re-affirmed - - by the TN State legislature.

“The Constitutional position was always clear, and many jurists had explained the position several times. Yet the Governor withheld assent to many Bills. He was wrong, constitutionally wrong,” said Chidambaram.

What happened at CWC? — Congress vowed to follow the principles of the country's first home minister to defeat divisive forces and accused the BJP-RSS of "lying" as well as spreading "propaganda" that he and Jawaharlal Nehru had strained ties.

— Congress passed a resolution to mark the 150th birth anniversary year of Patel and said it is determined to emulate the resoluteness of the 'Iron Man of India' by fighting the frenzy of religious polarisation.

— "Today, the ideology of violence and communalism is pushing the country into an abyss of hatred, based on the divisions of religious polarisation," said the resolution titled "Flag-bearer of freedom movement- Our Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel".

The Congress is determined to follow the life principles of Sardar Patel to defeat the forces of animosity and division, as also exposing the fake news factory of these elements, it said.