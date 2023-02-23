Congress leader Pawan Khera arrested by Assam Police, after being deplaned at Delhi airport
- Congress leader Supriya Shrinate alleged that the Congress leaders were en route to Chhattisgarh's Raipur to attend the party's 85th Plenary Session when Pawan Khera was asked to deboard
The Congress party today claimed that the Assam police detained its senior leader Pawan Khera from the airport tarmac of Delhi. “We have requested Delhi police to arrest him (Pawan Khera). A case has been registered against Congress leader Pawan Khera at Haflong police station in Assam's Dima Hasao district. A team of Assam police left for Delhi to take remand of Pawan Khera in connection with the case according to Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, IGP L&O & Spox of Assam police said to ANI. "We will bring him to Assam after taking permission from a local court," said Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, IGP L&O & Spox of Assam police to ANI.
