The Congress party today claimed that the Assam police detained its senior leader Pawan Khera from the airport tarmac of Delhi. “We have requested Delhi police to arrest him (Pawan Khera). A case has been registered against Congress leader Pawan Khera at Haflong police station in Assam's Dima Hasao district. A team of Assam police left for Delhi to take remand of Pawan Khera in connection with the case according to Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, IGP L&O & Spox of Assam police said to ANI. "We will bring him to Assam after taking permission from a local court," said Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, IGP L&O & Spox of Assam police to ANI.

"The Assam police is arresting Pawan Khera. Randeep Singh Surjewala is also going to him. This is the same Assam Police which do not take any action against atrocities. I want to ask what was the reason for this detainment. If this is not dictatorship, then what is?" Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said.

#WATCH | "We will see (in which case they are taking me). It's a long battle and I'm ready to fight," says Congress leader Pawan Khera as Delhi Police takes him after he was deboarded from an aircraft at Delhi airport pic.twitter.com/cKXeo6kSb4 — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

In a video shared on Congress's Twitter handle, Pawan Khera said that he does not know why was he deboarded.

"I don't know. I was told that your baggage has to be checked. I said I do not have any luggage except a handbag. When I came down, I was told that I cannot go, a DCP would come. We are waiting for the DCP for the last 20 minutes. I don't know why am I being stopped," he said.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate alleged that the Congress leaders were en route to Chhattisgarh's Raipur to attend the party's 85th Plenary Session when Pawan Khera was asked to deboard. She accused the BJP government of "dictatorship".

"We were going from Delhi to Raipur by Indigo flight 6E-204. Pawan Khera, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala was also with us. We were heading to Raipur for the Congress Plenary Session. Pawar Khera was taken away stating that his bag has been exchanged but he was not carrying check-in baggage. He was then told that he had been deplaned and a DSP of CISF would come and serve him notice. If this is not a dictatorship, then what is it? Would you stop people from boarding the flight? The dictator got ED raids done before the session and now the government has come down to this kind of act," she said in a video tweeted by the Congress party.

“Today we were going for the Congress Plenary Sessoin to Raipur, and our colleague Pawan Khera was told that he left his luggage but he was not carrying any luggage. Then the Police came and said Assam Police has registered an FIR," said Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.

“We asked them to show an arrest warrant but they did not show any order. It is completely illegal Assam and Delhi Police have stopped our flight forcefully," Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala further said.