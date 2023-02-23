Congress leader Pawan Khera deplaned at Delhi airport, leaders protest at terminal one
- Congress leaders, including MPs, stage dharna at Delhi airport's terminal one, alleging Pawan Khera deplaned from Raipur flight
Congress leader Pawan Khera was deplaned from the Delhi-Raipur flight today amid a lot of chaos and confusion at the Delhi airport. The Congress leader was deplaned from a flight to Raipur, where he was going to attend the party's plenary session. Several party leaders got off the plane after Khera was deboarded and staged a dharna on the tarmac.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×