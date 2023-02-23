Congress leader Pawan Khera was deplaned from the Delhi-Raipur flight today amid a lot of chaos and confusion at the Delhi airport. The Congress leader was deplaned from a flight to Raipur, where he was going to attend the party's plenary session. Several party leaders got off the plane after Khera was deboarded and staged a dharna on the tarmac.

The Congress delegation of which Pawan Khera was also a part had asked on what grounds and under whose order the leader was deplaned from the Delhi-Raipur flight. After the initial confusion Congress leaders, including MPs, stage dharna at Delhi airport's terminal one, alleging Pawan Khera deplaned from Raipur flight.Several Congress leaders raised slogans against the government while on the tarmac.

As drama escalated at terminal one of the domestic airport in Delhi, flight staff told Congress leaders there was confusion with Khera's bags. They said police was on its way and would explain the reason to him.

In a tweet, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate wrote," We are all on the @IndiGo6E flight 6E 204 to Raipur and all of a sudden my colleague @Pawankhera has been asked to deplane. What sort of high handedness is this? Is there any rule of law? On what grounds is this being done and under whose order?"

We are all on the @IndiGo6E flight 6E 204 to Raipur and all of a sudden my colleague @Pawankhera has been asked to deplane



What sort of high handedness is this? Is there any rule of law? On what grounds is this being done and under whose order? — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) February 23, 2023

Protest by @INCIndia members and leaders on the Tarmac of Delhi Airport. #PawanKhera pic.twitter.com/P8R4XPDvaW — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) February 23, 2023

Earlier, addressing a press conference on February 17, Khera attacked the government over the Hindenburg-Adani row.

Khera said when a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) could be set up by former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, "what is the problem of Narendra Gautamdas, sorry....Narendra Damodardas Modi".

He is seen in the video asking if the PM's name has "Gautamdas" or Damodardas and is told the correct name.

"Name is Damodardas but deeds are of Gautamdas," Khera said. With a furore over his remarks, Khera later said in a tweet that he got confused.

"I genuinely got confused whether it is Damodardas or Gautam Das...," Khera had said in his tweet on February 17.