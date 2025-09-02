Election Commission summons Congress leader Pawan Khera for having 2 voter ID cards, hours after Amit Malviya's claim

Congress leader Pawan Khera was summoned by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday for having two voter ID cards. Khera has been asked to appear before the poll panel at 11 AM on Monday, 8 September.

The notice by the District Election Office, New Delhi, came hours after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya on Tuesday levelled allegations against Khera, accusing him of possessing two active voter identity cards registered in separate constituencies of the national capital, Delhi.

“It has been brought to my notice that you have got your name registered in theelectoral roll of more than one constituency.. As you may be aware, that being in the electoral roll of more than one constituency is a penal offence under the Representation of People Act, 1950," reads the notice to the Congress leader from the office of the electoral registration officer, New Delhi assembly seat in the national capital.

"You are therefore directed to show cause as to why action should not be taken against you under the said Act. Your reply should reach this office by 11 AM on 8.9.2025,” the notice said.

In response to Malviya's allegations, Khera had said earlier that this is exactly the issue that his Congress party has been highlighting while raising questions about the Election Commission's work.

Khera also demanded CCTV footage to investigate who was being made to cast a vote from the New Delhi constituency in his name. He asked ECI why his name was still on the list, even though he had followed all the procedures to delete it.

“This is exactly what the Congress party is saying. This is the question that we are raising regarding the working of the Election Commission...This list is available with the BJP leaders as well as EC. Congress keeps asking for the list but never gets it,” Khera told news agency ANI.

