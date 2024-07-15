Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi condemns Manipur attack, seeks decisive action by Centre to end raging ethnic conflict

  • Priyanka Gandhi condemned the attack on a CRPF convoy in Manipur's Jiribam, questioning when the central government will act in the ongoing ethnic conflict. Congress leader Sachin Pilot and Manipur CM N Biren Singh also expressed condolences and condemned the violence.

First Published15 Jul 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her brother Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her brother Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.(REUTERS)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has denounced the recent attack on a convoy of security officials in Jiribam, Manipur, which resulted in the death of a CRPF personnel. She urged the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take decisive action to address the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state.

"The violence that began on May 3 last year continues to this day. A state has completely disintegrated. When will the central government and the Prime Minister wake up from their sleep?" Priyanka Gandhi stated in a post on X.

Expressing her sympathy for the injured soldiers, she added, "The news of the killing of a soldier in the attack on the CRPF convoy in Manipur is extremely sad. May God grant peace to the departed soul. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. I pray for the speedy recovery of the three injured soldiers."

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Congress leader Sachin Pilot also paid tribute to the fallen soldier, stating, "I pay my heartfelt tribute to the fallen soldier in the cowardly attack on the CRPF convoy in Manipur. May God give place to the departed soul at his holy feet and provide a speedy recovery to the injured soldiers," in a post on X.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh strongly condemned the attack, which he attributed to suspected Kuki militants, and extended his condolences to the affected families.

"I strongly condemn the killing of one CRPF personnel in an attack carried out by an armed group, suspected to be Kuki militants, in Jiribam district today," Biren Singh posted on X. "His supreme sacrifice in the line of duty shall not go in vain. I further extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased soldier, while praying for the speedy recovery of those injured during the attack."

The incident occurred when insurgents ambushed a convoy of security officials in Jiribam, resulting in one CRPF personnel being killed and several others injured. Ethnic conflict has gripped Manipur since May 2023.

