Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday offered condolences on the demise of a CRPF inspector during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In her post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said that the news was extremely sad, and also that she condemns terrorism. She further called on the country to act as one voice, and said that the entire country is united against terrorism.

"The news of the martyrdom of CRPF Inspector Kuldeep Kumar during an encounter with terrorists in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely sad. May God grant peace to the departed soul. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. The entire country is united against terrorism and strongly condemns it in one voice," wrote Priyanka Gandhi on X.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) inspector died during an intense gunfight with terrorists in the Cheel and Dudu regions of Udhampur district on August 19. Following the encounter, security has been tightened in the region.

According to sources, a joint team of CRPF and J&K Police personnel was on its way to an under-construction police post in Chill village in Dudu subdivision near Kathua district’s Lohai Malhar area, reported the ANI.

The joint party was on it's routine visit, when terrorists hiding in the forest opened fire around 2:45 pm. Kuldeep Kumar died in the firing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Trying to neutralise the threat’ Udhampur-Reasi Range DIG Rayees Mohammad Bhat said, that the forces were facing various challenges. “This is very sad, but it is part of our duty. It is a jungle area, without roads and networks. Here, we are facing various challenges. We are using technology and drones, and we are trying to neutralise the threat as soon as possible," said Bhat, reported ANI.